Merkel calls for European army at EU Parliament address

"We should work on a vision of one day establishing a real European army," Merkel told members of the Parliament.

Macron's calls for such an army were heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump, who called it "very insulting" while continuing his spat with the French leader via Twitter this afternoon.

In her address, Merkel also called on member states to uphold treaty responsibilities, adding that if they failed to do so, the currency would be at risk. "Our common currency can only function if every individual member fulfils their responsibility for sustainable finances," she said.

The theme of solidarity weaved through her statements and called for there to be a common European asylum policy.

Many across Europe believe her absence from the European stage would herald a new phase in European politics, where socialist-conservative alliances shift and populist politicians rise to power in the bloc.