Merkel's vision of a tolerant Europe

Text size Aa Aa

The German Chancellor may have announced her future retirement from front line politics but Angela Merkel was centre-stage for a packed out European parliament plenary. Outlining her vision of the future of Europe, amid the chaos of Brexit and a rise in populism she called for unity, including a European army, but above all, her vision was underlined by tolerance:

"It becomes more and more important for us Europeans to stand together. And that's why within the EU we need more than ever before the respect of the other and their interests. More than ever before we need the understanding that tolerance is the soul of Europe, that tolerance is a core part of who and what we are as Europeans and that only with tolerance we can develop the willingness to see the interests and needs of the other as our own."