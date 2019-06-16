German police make arrest in connection with Lübcke shooting

German police say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of politician Walter Lübcke earlier this month.

Lübcke was a member of Angela Merkel's ruling CDU and president of the Kassel district, some 100 kms northeast of Frankfurt. He was shot in the head at close range on June 2. Lübcke had previously received death threats from far-right extremists after he voiced his support for Chancellor Merkel's 2015 decision to open Germany's borders to refugees.

Authorities say a 45-year-old man was arrested this weekend based on DNA evidence and remanded in custody. According to two German newspapers, the suspect has connections to right-wing extremists.

Six days after Lübcke's murder a man was arrested but later released without charge.