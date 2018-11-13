Facebook, Airbnb end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims

By Didi Martinez with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 13/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

Facebook, Airbnb and eBay have joined Google in changing a crucial policy that allowed them to handle sexual harassment and misconduct claims in private, a system that critics said provided a way for perpetrators and companies to avoid serious consequences.

The policy, known as forced arbitration, keeps employee complaints from ending up in court. Google first changed its policy on Thursday in response to a widespread walkout by employees following a report from The New York Times that executives credibly accused of sexual misconduct left the company with tens of millions of dollars in exit packages and allowed a third to stay on before he later resigned. "Today, we are announcing changes that reflect conversations we have had with employees and outside experts," Airbnb said in a statement on Monday. "We are a company who believes that in the 21st Century it is important to continually consider and reconsider the best ways to support our employees and strengthen our workplace."