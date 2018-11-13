Breathe in, breathe out

Yoga outfits are usually made from petroleum-based synthetics such as Nylon or Polyester, chosen for their stretching properties which are essential for a good practice. However, these garments are usually washed often thus releasing millions of microplastics in the our waters. It seems odd to spend so much time and energy working on improving our wellbeing when these textiles not only arm our environment, but also release chemicals that are absorbed by our (sweaty) skin. It’s counterproductive. The good news is alternatives exist. A new generation of sustainable yoga wear brands are coming up with naturally-sourced, organic, and recycled fabrics to make comfy and practical leggings and bras. For example Starseeds reuse coffee grounds blended with recycled polyester in its “Macchiato leggings” whilst Moonchild uses bamboo for its tank top and Girlfriend Collective works with Econyl, a textile created with discarded fishing nets.

THE SALVAGE, Eter Leggings, €80