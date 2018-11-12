Live updates: Paris Peace Forum, California fires, Brexit deal uncertainty

Paris Peace Forum: Day two of the forum conceived by French president Emmanuel Macron kicks off on Monday. It is designed to make sure the miscalculations of the world powers that led to the 1914-18 war are avoided by more collective decision-making in the 21st century. US President Donald Trump was not set to attend.

California fires: Both northern and southern California are suffering from two deadly wildfires that show no signs of dying down. With hot, dry winds expected to last until at least Tuesday, in the south, there are fears for the wealthy beach town of Malibu, where a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a quarter of a million people. At least 25 people are thought to have died.

Brexit uncertainty: Former British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the UK government was "on the verge of total surrender in Brexit negotiations". It came as the Independent website reported that British Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to abandon plans for Monday's emergency cabinet meeting to approve a Brexit deal.

