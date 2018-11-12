South African tennis player Kevin Anderson, who is currently ranked the world's number six, asked the crowd at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals on Sunday to sing "happy birthday" to his wife Kelsey, who had just turned 32.
Kevin Anderson asks crowd to sing 'happy birthday' to his wife at after tennis match
"It's my wife's birthday today so I don't know if you will humour me and sing 'happy birthday' to her," he said to the crowd, before leading them in song.
Anderson — who was a Wimbledon runner-up — beat Austria's Dominic Thiem in their group opener on Sunday.
He has made history as the first South African since Wayne Ferreira in 1995 to qualify for the ATP Finals.