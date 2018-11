Kyiv & West condemn "Illegal" votes in Eastern Ukraine

Text size Aa Aa

Voting in elections unrecognised by Kyiv, the US or the EU has finished in the two self-proclaimed peoples' republics in Eastern Ukraine. Both the Donetsk and Luhansk administrations are currently led by acting heads, following the murder and firing of their predecessors.

Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin is expected to be confirmed in the job. Everyone voting gets a free lottery ticket with prizes to encourage voter turnout.