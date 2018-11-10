A statewide machine recount has been ordered for hotly-contested elections in Florida, officials announced on Saturday.
Florida Senate and governor races head to machine recount
The recount will include polls for the US Senate, the state governor and commissioner of agriculture, according to a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of State.
Results of the recount are due on Thursday, November 15.
On Saturday, all 67 Florida counties had returned their unofficial results to Tallahassee. Included in that was Broward County, which has been the epicenter of controversy over the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Rick Scott.
Scott leads Nelson by just over 12,000 votes or 15%. It is the closest margin to trigger a recount since the 2000 presidential election.