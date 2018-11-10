California wildfires: Nine people killed as flames rage out of control

Firefighters have released footage of the devastation caused by deadly wildfires in northern California.

They show the charred remains of homes and cars in Paradise, where at least nine people were killed by the flames.

The town saw 6,700 homes and businesses ravaged by the fire, one of the most destructive in state history.

An abandoned and burned school bus is seen in Paradise.

A structure is seen engulfed in flames in Paradise.

A row of burned vehicles in Paradise

"This event was the worst-case scenario. It was the event we have feared for a long time," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a press conference. "Regrettably, not everybody made it out."

Five people were discovered dead in or near burned-out cars, while another 35 people have been reported missing.

The blaze, called Camp Fire, broke out on Thursday evening and was only 5% contained as of nightfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, another wildfire in southern California was threatening 75,000 homes and more than 200,000 people were under mandatory evacuation early on Saturday.

In Malibu flames driven by hot winds raced down hillsides and through canyons toward multi-million dollar homes.

Home owner Will Buckley uses a shovel with dirt to try to stop the flames from destroying a neighbor's home in Malibu, California.

A firefighter hoses down a property engulfed in flames in Malibu.

A woman reacts as a wildfire burns in Malibu.

Celebrities were among those forced to flee, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

The blaze also threatened parts of the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people earlier this week in a shooting rampage at a college bar.

A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks.

US President Donald Trump has blamed “gross mismanagement of forests” for the fires and threatened to cut off federal support.

Meanwhile, images taken from a NASA satellite shows the scale of the fires from space.

Credit: NASA Earth Observatory