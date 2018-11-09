Cuban ballet dancer Daniel Sarabia was banned from re-entering his country but has returned after 15 years.
Watch: Cuban ballet dancers return to island after exile
Sarabia and four other defectors went back to perform in Havana for the International Ballet Festival this year.
"Imagine, what would you feel if you returned to your homeland after 15 years? To return to your father, to return my company, where I truly formed and it was everything for me", he said.
"This has been a very big festival because they have gathered great stars from all over the world as always, but most importantly we have those who left... we returned, they have reunited us all,'' he added.
The dancers were banned from Cuba due to a punishment on citizens who left the nation illegally.