7 ways the Internet of Things will change your life

The Internet of Things will make the world look like a very different place. Tech designers are working to connect all aspects of life – from home, to work, travelling, shopping or visiting the city.

During Web Summit, the world's biggest tech event, Euronews spoke to Greg Kahn, CEO of the Internet of Things Consortium to get a picture of what life might be like. Here is a selection of the examples he gave.

At home

1) In the kitchen, your fridge will recommend meals based on what ingredients you have inside, and what you’ve been up to during the day. The recipe will appear on the oven door so you can keep your hands free for cooking.