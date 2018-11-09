The Internet of Things will make the world look like a very different place. Tech designers are working to connect all aspects of life – from home, to work, travelling, shopping or visiting the city.
7 ways the Internet of Things will change your life
During Web Summit, the world's biggest tech event, Euronews spoke to Greg Kahn, CEO of the Internet of Things Consortium to get a picture of what life might be like. Here is a selection of the examples he gave.
At home
1) In the kitchen, your fridge will recommend meals based on what ingredients you have inside, and what you’ve been up to during the day. The recipe will appear on the oven door so you can keep your hands free for cooking.
2) If you move through to the living room, the lights will regulate themselves according to your mood, as will the heating. The TV will discuss programmes you might want to watch.
3) Anyone with mobility challenges will have a home-help robot on hand to fetch things or help them get around.
In the workplace
4) Lights and sound will be carefully controlled using data from previous work days to ensure an environment tailored to the best possible productivity of each worker. Staff will be alerted to when they need to take breaks.
5) Workers will be encouraged to avoid screens where possible, using voice calls and dictating work.
6) Augmented reality goggles will allow factory workers to be trained as they work on the production line. And doctors can use them to learn from world-leading surgeons, practising operations before they have to carry them out.
Travelling
7) Hotels won’t need to hand out key cards because your fingerprint, or eye will be enough to open up your room
But don’t get too excited yet, Kahn warns. While the technology is ready, the work to coordinate and connect all the different pieces of equipment in a secure way is still in progress.
“We need more patience, the challenge is we want to move so quickly and do everything at once,” he told Euronews, before promising, “The end will be magic.”