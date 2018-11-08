Good morning, Europe. Here are the stories we're watching today:
Live updates: Trump fires Sessions, Pakistan frees Asia Bibi, EPP Finland congress
Trump fires Sessions: Jeff Sessions on Wednesday announced his resignation at "President Trump’s request" in a letter, less than 24 hours after polls closed for Tuesday's midterm elections.
Pakistan frees Asia Bibi: A Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row has been freed from prison, her lawyer says. Some reports suggested Asia Bibi boarded a plane but its destination was not known.
EPP Finland congress: The EU's centre-right EPP is today set to hold day two of its party congress in Finland, during which it is due to choose its top candidate for the upcoming EU election.
