Autograph hunter dismissed from jury in El Chapo trial

A potential juror in the New York trial of Mexican drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was dismissed by the judge on Tuesday after asking for the defendant's autograph.

The fan — whose identity is being withheld along with all potential jurors in the case — was born in Colombia and told the court during his interview that he was aware of drug trafficking because he was born in Medellin, the hometown of Colombian drug cartel chief Pablo Escobar.