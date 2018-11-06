Six people have been arrested as part of a preliminary investigation into a suspected plan to attack French President Emmanuel Macron, an official close to the probe said.
Six people arrested over plans to attack French president
The source said French security services had arrested the six on suspicion of undertaking an “imprecise and loosely-formed” plan for “violent action” against the president.
French TV channel BFM TV reported that the six were members of the far-right, but that could not be independently confirmed.
The arrests were carried out in three separate areas of France: Isere, southeast of Lyon; Moselle, on the border with Germany and Luxembourg; and in Ille-et-Vilaine, in the northwest near the city of Rennes.
It was not immediately clear what the connection between those arrested was or how they were in touch with one another.