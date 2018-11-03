BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Scotland Yard to investigate Labour Party

 Comments
Now Reading:

Scotland Yard to investigate Labour Party

Scotland Yard to investigate Labour Party
Text size Aa Aa

An investigation's underway into alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes within the opposition Labour Party. That's according to Scotland Yard.

It comes after a report found evidence of party members threatening politicians.

Labour has been accused of harbouring anti-Semitism and Jewish groups have accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of not taking the problem seriously enough.

After months of pressure, Corbyn acknowledged this year that anti-Semitism had surfaced within the party.

He apologised for the pain it had caused. But Jewish leaders criticised his response as a "disappointing missed opportunity".

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson says the allegations are "thoroughly depressing", and adds, he's not surprised.