Scotland Yard to investigate Labour Party

An investigation's underway into alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes within the opposition Labour Party. That's according to Scotland Yard.
It comes after a report found evidence of party members threatening politicians.
Labour has been accused of harbouring anti-Semitism and Jewish groups have accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of not taking the problem seriously enough.
After months of pressure, Corbyn acknowledged this year that anti-Semitism had surfaced within the party.
He apologised for the pain it had caused. But Jewish leaders criticised his response as a "disappointing missed opportunity".
Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson says the allegations are "thoroughly depressing", and adds, he's not surprised.