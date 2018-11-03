An emotional minute's silence at Leicester City match against Cardiff

As a large flag was raised by Leicester City fans at their game against Cardiff, an emotional team observed a minute’s silence.
The flag passed over the crowds, in honour of the death of the Thai billionaire and Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
An applause rang out in the stadium after his tragic death a week ago when his helicopter crashed, killing all five people.
An elaborate royally sponsored funeral began on Saturday at a Bangkok temple.
Attendees included top government officials, businessmen and other public figures.
Royal water was poured on flowers by the Thai Deputy Prime Minister, close to the coffin.
After buying the club in 2010, and pumping millions in to it, it went onto win the Premier League title in 2016.
He was well thought of in Leicester City and part of the community.