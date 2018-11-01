Russia imposes financial sanctions on Ukraine's political elite

Text size Aa Aa

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree imposing financial sanctions on Ukraine's political elite, freezing their property and financial assets in Russia, and blocking them from repatriating their resources to the Ukraine. Hundreds of politicians and officials, as well as dozens of Ukrainian-owned businesses are said to be targeted.

The decision is described as tit-for-tat sanctions in response to similar measures taken by the Ukraine against Russian individuals and companies.