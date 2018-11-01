BREAKING NEWS

Over 100 arrested across France after Snapchat call for police ‘purge’ goes viral

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner
REUTERS
French police have arrested over 100 people across the country after a snapchat post calling for the authorities to be “purged” went viral on Wednesday.

A sportswear store in Seine-Saint-Denis, a deprived area of Paris, was looted and officers were attacked with acid as they tried to apprehend young people who robbed a grocery store in in the capital.

In Lyon, hundreds of youths harassed passers-by and police in the city centre, smashed shop windows and set rubbish bins on fire.

Authorities linked the violence to messages circulating on social media, saying a young man calling for a “purge” of police was arrested earlier this week and bailed Tuesday pending a trial on November 28.

They added that his actions were likely inspired by Hollywood franchise The Purge, a film series based on a future dystopian America where all crimes are made legal once a year.

"Halloween must remain a celebration, the purge is not a joke, the purge is a threat," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Thursday.