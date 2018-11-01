French police have arrested over 100 people across the country after a snapchat post calling for the authorities to be “purged” went viral on Wednesday.
Over 100 arrested across France after Snapchat call for police ‘purge’ goes viral
A sportswear store in Seine-Saint-Denis, a deprived area of Paris, was looted and officers were attacked with acid as they tried to apprehend young people who robbed a grocery store in in the capital.
In Lyon, hundreds of youths harassed passers-by and police in the city centre, smashed shop windows and set rubbish bins on fire.
Authorities linked the violence to messages circulating on social media, saying a young man calling for a “purge” of police was arrested earlier this week and bailed Tuesday pending a trial on November 28.
They added that his actions were likely inspired by Hollywood franchise The Purge, a film series based on a future dystopian America where all crimes are made legal once a year.
"Halloween must remain a celebration, the purge is not a joke, the purge is a threat," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Thursday.