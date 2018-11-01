BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Smart Regions

EU cohesion fund boosts Swedens' forestry sector - sustainably

Now Reading:

EU cohesion fund boosts Swedens' forestry sector - sustainably

EU cohesion fund boosts Swedens' forestry sector - sustainably
Text size Aa Aa

Wood is seen as a source of sustainable life. In Sweden, "Paper Province" is preparing for the transition from a fossil fuel-dependent economy to another one, one that is plastic-free and eco-friendly. How? By using the raw materials of the Swedish forests to make innovative everyday objects with a very low carbon footprint.

This is the ultimate goal of this industrial cluster, supported by the EU Cohesion Fund. Pelle Stafshede's company Melker is one of them.

"I decided that I wanted to do the absolutely best-looking kayaks in the world combined with sustainability, thinking that I would change the industry completely. That's why it all happens when business understands that we also need to see the business value of going into the change from plastic into a fossil free future," he says.

Paper Province is made up of 104 companies, researchers and academics. Its overall budget is 9.1 million euros. More than a third is financed by the EU Cohesion Fund.

The sectors targeted are packaging, energy, or sport. Most of the materials that are manufactured and tested have not yet reached the general public. But Pelle's kayak is almost ready. Its carbon footprint is much lower than those made of polystyrene, at a similar price.

View this post on Instagram

Swedish minister of the environment first to paddle a unique kayak at Hammarö, Sweden @karolinacyklar (Swedish minister of the environment) got to experience something truly amazing – she was the first person to paddle the worlds first full scale, 3D-printed, customizable and fully recycleable kayak – designed and produced by Swedish @melkerofsweden at Hammarö, Sweden. The kayak is 3D-printed, utilizing a material based on sawdust and corn starch. - It’s fantastic to that we with creativity and innovation can create new circular products, says Karolina Skog. Projects like this puts Sweden on the global map, combining an outdoor lifestyle, reduction in emissions, and a strong economy. Already - T O D A Y - a full size kayak can be printed in one piece, with close to zero material waste. The material is also possible to recycle and can turn into a new kayak or something completely else. - Within two years I definitely believe that we are doing series production here locally, says Pelle Stafshede, who sees a great future for the new material in combination with 3D-print technology. One of the key benefits, besides the circular thinking, is also the ability to fully tailor the kayak – to perfectly fit the persons measurements and wishes. - Pelle Stafshede​ is an innovator who really contributes in the shift to circular economy and his project is truly inspiring, concludes Karolina Skog. - - - Melker Kayaks will exhibit the 3D-printed kayak at PADDLEexpo​ 2018, hall 7A, stand U38 #melkerkayaks #melkerofsweden #paddleexpo #friluftsbyn #sustainabledesign #3dprinting #wpc #woodcomposite

A post shared by Melker Kayaks (@melkerofsweden) on

It starts with wood pellets and corn and a 3D printer - the largest in the world for this type of material - and in a few hours it prints a kayak. Unsuccessful models can be recycled.

Nothing is lost, and the forest is not depleted.

...

"You see the trees here are fixing carbon: one cubic metre of wood contains 900 kilos of Co2. We pretty much plant 3 trees for every one we cut down. In Sweden we are cutting less than the annual growth, so we are actually building more capital in the forest," says the Project Manager of "The Wood Region", Thomas Bajer.

Paper Province also trains companies for gender parity. It is part of a paradigm shift and it works here. Sophie is 21 years old. The daughter of butchers, she now drives a gripper crane that she pilots with augmented reality glasses. She is proud of what she does.

"There are starting to be more and more women in this sector of activity, I think. You see a lot of women driving big trucks like this one, and also other types of trucks."

  • As of today, Paper Province has 103 member companies, (the member companies have an annual turnover of some €2.2 billion.)
  • Paper Province is not a project but a cluster, (the legal name is “economic association”). However, the Paper Province cluster runs and takes part in a number of ERDF-funded projects.
  • With regard to the Cohesion Policy, the main ERDF-funded projects that we currently lead or take part in as partners are:

- The Wood Region

- Climate Smart Innovation

- The Bioeconomy Region

- Low Carbon Economy through the Development of LignoCity

  • The total budget of these four ERDF-funded projects is €9.1 million, (for the entire project periods).
  • The cluster organisation’s (Paper Province), annual turnover is €1.8 million, (including regional, national, private and ERDF funding).
  • The ERDF funding allocated to the four projects, (“The Wood Region”, “Climate Smart Innovation”, “The Bioeconomy Region” and “Low Carbon Economy through the Development of LignoCity”), is €3.5 million.

More about