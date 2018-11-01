EU cohesion fund boosts Swedens' forestry sector - sustainably

Wood is seen as a source of sustainable life. In Sweden, "Paper Province" is preparing for the transition from a fossil fuel-dependent economy to another one, one that is plastic-free and eco-friendly. How? By using the raw materials of the Swedish forests to make innovative everyday objects with a very low carbon footprint.

This is the ultimate goal of this industrial cluster, supported by the EU Cohesion Fund. Pelle Stafshede's company Melker is one of them.

"I decided that I wanted to do the absolutely best-looking kayaks in the world combined with sustainability, thinking that I would change the industry completely. That's why it all happens when business understands that we also need to see the business value of going into the change from plastic into a fossil free future," he says.

Paper Province is made up of 104 companies, researchers and academics. Its overall budget is 9.1 million euros. More than a third is financed by the EU Cohesion Fund.