An exhibition opens in Geneva to present this year's trending watches

To celebrate new innovations and new models of the world of horology, the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) opened its mobile exhibition at the Musée d’art et d’histoire in the Swiss city. 72 watches are showcased, the models which have been pre-selected by the panel of judges.

From Bovet and Chanel to Vacheron Constantin and Montblanc a wide selection of brands' and their latest innovations have been presented in the last two months at this mobile exhibition, first in Venice, later in Hong Kong and Singapore before it has arrived at Geneva. These models often represent the upcoming trends on the market, as we reported about it last year as well.

The timepieces showcase at the exhibition will eventually compete in twelve categories for the Watchmaking World’s Oscar, the “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix award.

GPHG

The usual categories such as 'Chronograph', 'Mechanical Exception', and 'Artistic Crafts' have been completed with new categories, including the so-called 'Challenge' where smartwatches are admissible.

Out of the 72 models, usually, an exceptional, complex and high-end watch is awarded the “Aiguille d’Or” prize. Last year it was given to Chopard for the L.U.C Full Strike Watch, a model they have spent 6 years to develop. The jury which includes collectors, designers, authors, journalists and watchmakers, will hand out this year's awards on the 9th of November in Geneva for the 18th GPHG awards ceremony at the Théâtre du Léman.

