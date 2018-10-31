Spanish police bust ‘black magic’ sex trafficking ring

Spanish police say they have rescued 15 young Brazilian transsexuals in the southeastern city of Murcia from a sex trafficking ring, which forced them into prostitution through physical abuse and threats of black magic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Spanish national police said the victims were transferred to Spain “by trickery” and then forced into prostitution.

The victims were made to sell and consume drugs and sometimes locked in a flat where they were “subjected to continuous serious threats and even physical aggressions”.