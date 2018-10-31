In Britain, Londoners have been celebrating the darker side of their city's history with the annual Month Of The Dead event.
Month of The Dead: Exploring the darker side of London's history
It lasts throughout October – with its final day timed to coincide with Halloween on the 31st of the month – and it consists of a series of walks, lectures and workshops across the English capital city, all relating to themes of death and the supernatural.
A nighttime walk through one of London’s oldest cemeteries, a taxidermy workshop, and a lecture about death masks are just a few of the 42 spooky experiences on the agenda.
The Month Of The Dead was set up by curators A Curious Invitation and their partners Antique Beat, with the aim of exploring the city's relationship with its deceased residents.
20% of the ticket revenue from each event is donated to its host venues, which include several of London's historic 'Magnificent Seven' cemeteries.
Several new venues have been added this year - St Bride's Church, the London Bone Archive, and a medieval ossuary in Spitalfields.