Should taxpayers be paying for electric scooters for MEPs and EU staff? | Raw Politics

MEPs and EU staff will have free use of new electric scooters to make going between Brussels institutions easier.
Should taxpayers be paying for electric scooters for MEPs and EU staff?
Should taxpayers be paying for electric scooters for MEPs and EU staff?
A new trial will see 15 of the €500 devices appear around the European Commission and European Parliament.
But as the walk between both buildings is just 15 minutes, questions have been asked about whether it’s a good use of taxpayers' money.
Take a look at the video above to see Darren McCaffrey, Euronews’ political editor, take a scooter for a spin around Brussels. He then sits down with guests on Raw Politics to discuss whether they are a good move.