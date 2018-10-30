Germany authorities investigating possible attack on high speed train

German media reported on Sunday that authorities in the state of Bavaria were investigating a possible attempted attack on a high-speed train between Nuremberg and Munich.

The incident, involved a steel wire being pulled across the tracks.

Three weeks ago, a train conductor heading south from Nuremberg heard a strange sound he attributed to a small technical glitch on the train.

Later, police found the wire that was stretched across the train's path and wooden wedges were placed on the tracks.

While the train was not derailed, the driver noticed the impact and inspected the train at the next station, discovering it had been damaged.

The incident was then dismissed, but is now being investigated again after a “threatening letter in Arabic” was discovered at the site of the attempted attack. The contents of the letter have not been confirmed.