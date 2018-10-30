Plastic-free tea bags

Most mainstream tea brands use a plastic sealant called polypropylene to stop the bags from disintegrating in your teapot. It’s not biodegradable and will leave a fine mesh in the ground if you try to compost it. Buying loose tea is a great way to avoid introducing this plastic into your life. However, if you can't imagine living without your tea bags, know that many brands are now going plastic-free and replacing the polypropylene by Soilon, a by-product of the corn starch industry and package their product in boxes made with wood pulp. Pukka's paper teabags, for example, are made using a blend of natural abaca (a type of banana) and plant cellulose fibres, staple-free, stitched together with organic cotton. Even the strings are made from 100% organic, non-GMO cotton. Scroll down below to discover a selection of plastic-free tea brands.

PUKKA, Cleanse Tea 20 bags, €3,30