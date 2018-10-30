Is Europe’s pollution problem driving a surge in support for green parties? | Raw Politics

BREAKING NEWS

Is Europe's pollution problem driving a surge in support for green parties?

A new report has highlighted the stark divide between eastern and western Europe when it comes to air pollution.

The dossier, published by the European Environment Agency, reveals FYR Macedonia, Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia have some of the worst air quality in Europe.

Take a look at the video above to see a Raw Politics discussion about what can be done to tackle air pollution and whether a surge in support for green parties in some countries is signalling a shift among voters.