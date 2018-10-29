All key players that have been involved in the Syrian conflict, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron met on Saturday for a summit on the matter.
Macron, Merkel, Putin and Erdogan holding hands — an unlikely photo | Raw Politics
@ Copyright :Emrah Yorulmaz/Pool via REUTERS
In a photograph of the leaders holding hands at a press conference after the summit in Istanbul, you could say their body language spoke volumes.
While Putin and Erdogan appear to be enjoying themselves, Macron looks stoic and Merkel is summoning a smile.
You can watch our expert panel discuss the photograph in the player above.