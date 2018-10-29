BREAKING NEWS

Austerity has ended, says Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer

Britain’s finance minister used his last planned budget before Brexit to signal the end of austerity.

Philip Hammond, announcing the UK’s spending plans for the forthcoming year, said British people’s hard work had paid off.

But opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed austerity had failed and that the country’s health had borne the brunt.

