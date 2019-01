Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the 'El clasico' played at Camp Nou at the weekend.

Barca won against the 'meringues' with a resounding 5 - 1 win on a magical afternoon for Luis Suarez who scored a hat-trick.

The Uruguayan striker, was the great architect of the triumph and one in which the local fans could forget the important absence of their injured captain, Leo Messi.

Meanwhile, Madrid's boss Julen Lopetegui now seems certain to lose his job after the humilating defeat.