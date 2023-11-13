WATCH: Barcelona lights up Sagrada Familia's new towers

A celebratory light show graced the newest towers of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica on Sunday as the iconic attraction moves closer to completion 141 years after construction started.

The final two of the four Towers of the Evangelists, 135 metres high and dedicated to Saints Matthew and John, were finished in September with the addition of figures representing a human bust and an eagle.

The other two, dedicated to Luke and Mark and crowned by cow and lion sculptures, were completed last year.

Archbishop of Barcelona Juan Jose Omella blessed the structures in the basilica on Sunday before the light show kicked off.