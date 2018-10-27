‘Zero-waste’ beauty made easy

According to a report published by WWF, the amount of plastic waste produced by the UK will rise from 5.2 million tons this year to 6.3 million in 2030 – an increase of 20 percent in just 12 years. The majority of this waste – 67 percent – is from packaging. And the cosmetics industry which relies on rigid plastics to keep its creams and potions intact is one part of the problem. To fight this invasion and our single-use plastic (bad) habit, some companies are looking into sustainable packaging alternatives. One of the solutions is refillable containers that are beautifully designed to last. From lipsticks to blush, customizable eyeshadow palette to foundation and eyeliner, all the beauty and make-up essentials are covered by this selection of forward-thinking brands. Browse through the Living it selection below to shop now.

ZAO ESSENCE OF NATURE, Soft Touch Lipstick, 20€ (refill: from 12€)