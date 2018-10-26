Live: US package update, Sir Philip Green, Khashoggi latest

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
US bomb packages update: Reuters now further reports, while still citing an unnamed federal law enforcement source, that the investigation into the 10 pipe bombs “is focusing on leads in Florida”.
Sir Philip Green named over harassment claims: Retail billionaire Sir Philip Green has been named in Parliament as the leading businessman accused by a newspaper of sexual and racial harassment. He has denied the allegations.
Khashoggi latest: Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate this month was premeditated, reversing previous official statements that the killing was unintended.