Man verbally abuses black woman on Ryanair flight, sparks outrage

Ryanair has come under criticism for not removing a white man who refused to sit next to a black woman on one of the company’s flights from Barcelona to London last Friday.

A video of the man verbally abusing the black woman has garnered more than a million views and more than 30,000 shares on Facebook at the time of writing.

It shows the man calling the woman an “ugly, black bastard,” and saying that if she didn’t move to another seat he would “push” her to another one.

He also shouts: "Don't talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow."

After a flight attendant intervenes and tries to calm the man down, the woman asks to be seated next to her daughter and moves to another seat.

The woman’s daughter told The Huffington Post that it all started because her mother who is 77 has arthritis and it took some time for her to move out the way so the man could get to his seat.

She said she took her mum, who migrated to the UK from Jamaica in the 1960s, on holiday to mark the anniversary of her mother's husband’s death.

Several passengers are heard in the video demanding the man be taken off the flight.

People also took to social media to express their outrage at the budget flight company for not removing the man, including shadow transport minister Karl Turner who said he would be raising the incident with Ryanair.

In a tweet, Ryanair said they had reported the incident to Essex police. Euronews has contacted the flight company and Essex Police for comment.