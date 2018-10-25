Migrants find a brief moment of rest in Mexican town

Central American migrants gathered on Wednesday night in the southern Mexico town of Mapastepec after advancing on their trek toward the United States, despite Mexico's vows to hinder their progress under pressure from the Trump administration.

This city is the third stop for many of the migrants after traveling some 160-kilometres from the Guatemalan border and having stopped on previous nights in Tapachula and Huixtla, Mexico.

Volunteers, municipal authorities, and church groups have provided food, water, and medical attention to some of the migrants in Mapastepec.