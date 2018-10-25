Live: Suspect explosives, Khashoggi death latest, Putin's warning on missiles

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Suspect explosives, Khashoggi death latest, Putin's warning on missiles
Suspect 'explosive packages': Suspected explosive devices were sent to top Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as CNN on Wednesday.
Khashoggi death: The Saudi crown prince has vowed to punish all the "culprits" responsible for the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Putin's missile warning: President Vladimir Putin has warned Russia will respond "in kind" if new US nuclear missiles are placed in Europe. The warning comes after Trump pulled out of a Cold-War era treaty.
Follow our updates here: