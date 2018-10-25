Britain's information regulator on Thursday upheld a small but symbolic 500,000 pound (565,550 euros) fine for Facebook for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
Facebook fine upheld over Cambridge Analytica data harvesting
Facebook's 2017 revenue amounted to $40 billion (35.05 billion euros). Thus the fine represents 0.0016% of that figure.
Confirming its initial decision on the fine in July, the Information Commissioner's Office said here data from at least one million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge and used for political purposes.