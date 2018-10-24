Scaffolding collapsed outside the Belgian city of Antwerp's central station, killing one and injuring another, according to police.
Watch: Scaffolding collapses in Antwerp, one dead, one injured
The incident happened on Wednesday morning on Pelikaanstraat, with eyewitnesses filming several fire trucks and firefighters attending the scene.
Police said the street could remain closed until after rush hour.
Emergency services remained on standby as the structure was dismantled by hand, they added.