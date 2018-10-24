The UK will revoke the visas of all suspects linked to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
UK to revoke visas of all suspects in Khashoggi death
Speaking to the UK Parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed: "The home secretary is taking action against all suspects to prevent them entering the UK, and if these individuals currently have visas, those visas will be revoked today."
May added that she will be speaking to Saudi's King Salman later this afternoon.
When questioned on whether the UK aims to freeze arms sales to Saudi Arabia, May referred to a High Court ruling in July 2017, which supported the deal's compliance with current laws and regulations, although she added that these are always under review.
May's comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed the Khashoggi murder as "savage" and planned.
German Chancellor Angela Merkle vowed to halt arms exports to Riyadh until an investigation into Khashoggi's death, while other countries have not yet committed to the measure.
“It must be cleared up. As long as it’s not cleared up, there will be no arms exports to Saudi Arabia. I assure you of that very decidedly,” Merkel said.
May's actions echo those of the United States who also revoked visas for the suspects on Tuesday.