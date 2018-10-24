US suspicious packages - Obama and Clinton targeted; CNN evacuated

American authorities said they intercepted separate suspicious packages addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday.

The US secret service (USSS) said:

"Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," adding that Clinton and Obama were not at risk.

Three senior law enforcement officials said the return address name on the packages sent to Clinton, Obama, and Soros belonged to former Democratic National Committee representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz. However, there is no suggestion she was the one who sent the packages.

A picture of one of the suspected explosive devices shared by NBC News.

Speaking at a campaign event in Florida, Clinton said she and her family her fine and thanked the secret service for intercepting the package before it reached their home in New York.

A small bomb was found earlier this week at the home of billionaire George Soros, in the New York City suburb of Katonah.

Time Warner evacuated because of suspicious package

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was called to the Time Warner Center in New York City to investigate a suspicious package. The mailed item was found in the CNN mail room, said police and CNN.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto shared a video of the device being transported by the NYPD containment unit.

He also tweeted that the package was specifically meant for former CIA director John Brennan even though it was delivered to the CNN NYC offices.

Brennan, who led the CIA under Obama, has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump.

Back in August, Trump attacked Brennan in a tweet where he called him the "worst" in history.

CNN's senior media reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted a statement from the company's president Jeff Zucker to all employees, saying the Time Warner building had been evacuated after a "suspicious package was received in the mailroom".

In an updated statement, Zucker said all CNN bureaus were checked and no suspicious packages were found.

Suspicious package delivered to other offices under investigation

Police are also investigating a suspicious package at Wasserman Schultz's Florida office.

Broward County's sheriff said their bomb squad was on the scene in a tweet.

Another suspicious package was reported to have been delivered at the building housing the San Diego Union-Tribune in San Diego, California, said the local NBC affiliate. The building was evacuated. Police have tweeted to avoid the area as they carry out their investigation.

A journalist working the Tribune said they shared the building with a branch of Senator Kamala Harris.

But a statement from Harris' office and local police said there wasn't a suspicious package at the Senator's office in San Diego and the item police checked out was not addressed to her and was not a device.

Several officials told NBC that a package similar to the other addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder was intercepted before it was delivered.

White House reacts

US Vice President Mike Pence condemned "the attacks" against Obama, Clinton, CNN, and others in a tweet.