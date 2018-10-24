Raw Politics: Exclusive interview with Tajani, plastic ban debate

Exclusive interview with President of the European Parliament Tajani:

Euronews' Tesa Arcilla sat down for an exclusive interview with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. He shared his thoughts on populism, the possibility of an extension to the Brexit transition period, and sexual harassment in the European Parliament.

The Farage-Tajani clash:

MEP's clashed in the European Parliament in what became a tumultuous and fiery debate. Although it was intended to be a debrief of last week's Brussels summit on Brexit and migration, comments of right-wing extremism came to the fore. British MEP Nigel Farage's remarks hit the headlines when he claimed that it would be an insult to the United States to suggest that the EU brought down Nazism and Soviet communism.

The EU single-use plastic ban:

MEP's voted 571 to 53 in favour of banning certain plastics which could bring the end to the likes of plastic cotton buds, cutlery, plates, and balloon sticks. The panel debate whether the vote is enough to curb plastic pollution, with scientists estimating that there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean if nothing is done to reduce plastic.

Other topics discussed in this episode include the suspicious packages sent to Obama, Clinton and the Time Warner Center in New York, and the MEP "shoe stunt". Guests include Politico Reporter Maia De La Baum and British MEP Steven Woolfe.