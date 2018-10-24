Here's how that weird, rectangular-looking iceberg came to be

This past week, an aerial photo of an iceberg as flat, square and smooth as a sheet cake set the internet aflame with rumors of alien visitors and chainsaw-wielding glaciologists.

The picture was snapped on Oct. 16 by scientists working with Operation IceBridge — a NASA mission that monitors the ways polar regions are responding to climate change. The researchers saw the rectangular berg floating off the coast of northern Antarctica during a survey of the region's polar ice.

Despite its usual appearance, "tabular icebergs" like these are actually completely natural, Kelly Brunt, a NASA glaciologist and an associate research scientist at the University of Maryland said in an interview with Live Science. She added that these flat-topped and angular ice sheets are typically wider than they are deep, and can span hundreds of miles across.

Though the iceberg in the photo hasn't been measured, Brunt estimates that it's about one mile across — though, she added, like all icebergs, only about 10 percent of it is visible above the water line, meaning most of its square-shaped bulk lies underwater.