Facebook announces overhauled, simplified Messenger app

By Jasmin Boyce with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 24/10/2018

Facebook's Messenger app is going back to basics in its new redesign.

The company announced the layout change, dubbed "Messenger 4," on Tuesday, with the hope of boosting consumer satisfaction. Stan Chudnovsky, vice president of Facebook Messenger, made the announcement in a blog post, touting the simpler design.

Chudnovsky stated the layout "put the focus back on messaging and connecting."