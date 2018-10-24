BREAKING NEWS

How long did Tajani stare at Farage?

How long did Tajani stare at Farage?

Antonio Tajani stares down Nigel Farage
British MEP Syed Kamall started a fire in the European Parliament when he repeatedly declared that Nazism was a left-wing idology.

His words prompted howls of protest from the chamber in Strasbourg and an intervention from the parliament's president Antonio Tajani.

Tajani's claim that the European Union deserved credit for ending the scourge of dictatorships across its countries, drew loud laughter from Nigel Farage.

Watch the video to see how Tajani responded.