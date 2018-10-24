British MEP Syed Kamall started a fire in the European Parliament when he repeatedly declared that Nazism was a left-wing idology.
How long did Tajani stare at Farage?
His words prompted howls of protest from the chamber in Strasbourg and an intervention from the parliament's president Antonio Tajani.
Tajani's claim that the European Union deserved credit for ending the scourge of dictatorships across its countries, drew loud laughter from Nigel Farage.
Watch the video to see how Tajani responded.