Live: Turkey to reveal all on Saudi death, '95% agree on Brexit', EU warns Trump of arms race
Turkey to reveal 'truth' over Khashoggi death: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to reveal the 'naked truth' about the killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Brexit '95% agreed on': British Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs 95%of the terms of Brexit were agreed but the Irish border is still a "considerable sticking point". She also said she is prepared to "explore every possible option" to break the deadlock in Brexit talks.
EU warns Trump over nuclear arms race: The EU has warned Donald Trump about the risk of a new nuclear arms race after the US president announced that he was pulling out of a Cold War arms control treaty with Russia.
