A suspected bomb has been found outside the home of George Soros, a billionaire hate figure for right-wing campaigners in eastern Europe.
Suspected bomb found outside home of billionaire Soros, say police
The device was found in a mailbox outside the 88-year-old’s New York residence, police said.
An employee at Soros’ home opened the package, and, after realising what it was, left the device in a wooded area.
Authorities were called and bomb squad technicians detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.
Soros — who was not at home when the device was delivered, according to the NYT — is a controversial personality in eastern Europe, where he is accused by right-wingers of financing liberal causes.
He has also been victim of a hostile media campaign by the nationalist government in his native Hungary.