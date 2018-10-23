BREAKING NEWS

Suspected bomb found outside home of billionaire Soros, say police

A suspected bomb has been found outside the home of George Soros, a billionaire hate figure for right-wing campaigners in eastern Europe.

The device was found in a mailbox outside the 88-year-old’s New York residence, police said.

An employee at Soros’ home opened the package, and, after realising what it was, left the device in a wooded area.

Authorities were called and bomb squad technicians detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.

Soros — who was not at home when the device was delivered, according to the NYT — is a controversial personality in eastern Europe, where he is accused by right-wingers of financing liberal causes.

He has also been victim of a hostile media campaign by the nationalist government in his native Hungary.