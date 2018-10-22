Rescue workers airlifted stranded residents from towns in southern Spain on Sunday after rivers and streams burst their banks as torrential rains caused flash flooding.
Watch: Stranded residents airlifted to safety after Malaga flash floods
Heavy overnight rain swept through streets and forced hundreds of people from their homes in the province of Malaga, the fire service said.
The civil guard released footage of rescues by helicopter in Cortes de la Frontera.
Earlier on Sunday, a firefighter died while emergency services responded to the flooding.