Raw Politics: Orban adopts a baby rhino

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban appeared on a Facebook video explaining his plans to adopt a baby rhino.
“I have received a special request from the zoo at Nyíregyháza to adopt a rhinoceros,” Orbán said in the video published on Friday.
He also asked for help finding a name for the creature, inviting citizens to vote for their favourite of six, which included Antione, Bernardo and Csülök (trotters).
The Fidesz and European People's Party politician signed off: "This time I won't need a two-thirds majority."