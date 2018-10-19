A desert near Ukraine's Black Sea Coast is proving a hit with tourists. The Oleshky Sands is a barren infertile place, but that hasn't deterred visitor from flocking to the desert.
Watch: Why a Ukrainian desert is proving popular with tourists
Yana Demydova, inspector of National Park Oleshky Sands said: "Our desert is one of the biggest sandy areas in Europe. We have more than only barchans (a crescent-shaped shifting sand dune) and landscapes as other deserts do.
The desert is also said to have a lot of wildlife such as wolves and hares, as well as fish in the lakes.
In the summer temperatures can reach up to 45 degrees celsius and the temperature of the surface of the sand can reach 75 degrees celsius.
The region became a national park in 2010. Around 2,600 tourists are said to have visited the desert on tourist group tours.
The desert also has an array of trees, as pine forests were planted in the 20th century to stop the spread of the sand to nearby villages,
More trees will be planted early next year, with 30 hectares of pine trees to stem the sandy tide.