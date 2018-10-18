Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that nearly 700 hostages, including US and European nationals, have been seized by the Islamic State militant group in Syria.
Europeans among 700 Islamic State hostages seized in Syria, says Putin
Speaking in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Putin said the hostages were seized in part of Syria controlled by US-backed forces, and that there had been an ultimatum promising to execute 10 people every day.
He did not specify what the militants' demands were.
He noted that the militant group was expanding its control in territory controlled by US and US-backed forces.